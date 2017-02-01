Mobile
Hamdan credits ERC success to leadership’s support

Hamdan Bin Zayed hails leadership’s support to humanitarian work

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Western Region and Chairman of Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has stressed that support enjoyed by the ERC programmes and projects from the UAE leadership has placed it in a leading position among humanitarian organisations around the world.

While chairing the first ERC board meeting in the Year of Giving at Al Nakheel Palace, Shaikh Hamdan hailed the support of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and follow-up of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the humanitarian work.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Abu Dhabi
