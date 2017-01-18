Hamdan attends Dubai Police Academy graduation
Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, on Wednesday attended the graduation ceremony for the 24th batch of student cadets at Dubai Police Academy.
Shaikh Hamdan honoured the top students, wishing them more progress and success in their careers.
Later, Shaikh Hamdan received a number of senior Emirati and Arab police officers who participated in the ceremony and whose sons graduated from the academy. The officers congratulated Shaikh Hamdan on the graduation of a new batch and praised the high global standards of Dubai Police Academy.
Shaikh Hamdan then visited a book fair organised alongside the ceremony, and also inspected Arabic books offered by the academy library.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, Shaikh Hamdan took a commemorative photo with the academy’s faculty and graduates. He wished all graduates success and urged them to stand as guards that protect the UAE law and constitution, and people’s lives and public property. He called on them to be dedicated in serving the UAE and its society, and to be role models of morals and diligence.
Present during the ceremony were Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, senior police officials, and members of diplomatic corps in the UAE.