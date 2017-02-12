Mobile
Governments should invest in basic science, says physicist

‘Real human development comes from scientific developments not made only for financial aims’

Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Brian Greene, an acclaimed particle physicist and academic, speaks at the World Government Summit
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Investment in science for the sake of natural interest — rather than actual investment — is key for any real human development, said an acclaimed particle physicist on the first day of the World Government Summit in Dubai on Sunday.

“If you follow any chain of disruption back to its source you will inevitably run into fundamental, basic science,” Brian Greene, an acclaimed particle physicist and academic, told a conference session.

“It is not pursued for investment but for intrinsic interest.”

“The real fuel for growth is an investment in basic science. It creates a pervasive culture of innovation. It distinguishes countries that will follow and those that will lead,” he added.

In the session, Greene highlighted examples such as the Gravitational Wave Observatories in the US and the Hadron Collider in Geneva.

He also spoke about how the famed ‘double slit’ experiment on light and matter shows how human life continues to benefit from mankind’s ”deep yearning to understand the universe”.

Conducted nine-decades ago, the experiment led to the discovery that every particle has a wave like quality.

“This discovery allowed us to then build integrated circuits, a breakthrough that informs our everyday modern world through mobile phones and much more.”

Culture of discovery

A culture of discovery can be made partly by pushing science from the cultural outskirts into the mainstream, he added.

Greene is the co-founder of the World Science Festival, and is hosted in New York and Brisbane. The event is based on the idea of pushing science from the cultural outskirts into the mainstream.

“Science is the rational basis for truth. Governments need to celebrate this as public,” he said. “It is our guide to the truth and the future. Governments need to ensure the general public shifts perception on what science is all about.”

“Of course it is vital that government supports big science, innovation and discovery,” he added.

“But perhaps the flip side is that collaboration, big international collaboration, can be a model and lead the way for global communication between governments.”

This year’s summit has drawn the participation of more than 4,000 personalities from 139 countries around the world, and features 150 speakers across 114 session speaking on global challenges.

