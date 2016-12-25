Government bodies instructed to implement Year of Giving

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Print Editions

      Subscribe to print editions of GN Media

Government bodies instructed to implement Year of Giving

Hamdan instructs government bodies to take immediate measures for implementing Year of Giving

Image Credit: WAM
Members of the UAE relief team distributing humanitarian aid to families of Syrian refugees inJordan to provide them with their needs for winter.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, instructed Dubai government bodies and organisations to take immediate measures and set broad outlines for initiatives and programmes that will contribute to making the Year of Giving a success.

2017 was declared the Year of Giving by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Shaikh Hamdan instructed government entities to coordinate with each other at the highest level in cooperation will all federal authorities to come up with the best possible outcomes, thus solidifying the UAE’s leading position in the humanitarian and charity domain worldwide.

“The declaration of 2017 as the Year of Giving by Shaikh Khalifa is a new message conveyed by the UAE and its wise leadership to the world. The message is we are the state of charity and peace. We wish everyone good and never spare any effort to ensure the goodness of the entire humanity,” Shaikh Hamdan said.

The general framework of the Year of Giving will involve three key pillars — creating a sense of community responsibility in the private sector; enhancing the spirit of volunteering and encouraging specialised volunteer programmes, and instilling national spirit and loyalty in the next generation to serve their country.

“The UAE wants through this message to reaffirm the humanitarian approach it has adopted for decades to help people in need, spread hope and ensure the happiness of people everywhere,” Shaikh Hamdan said.

“The name of the UAE coupled with philanthropy throughout the years, during which our wise leadership has sought to ensure that goodness prevails all over the globe without discrimination on the grounds of ethnic and religious background or gender,” he added.

Shaikh Hamdan said that the directives issued by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to highlight the need to develop a comprehensive framework for the Year of Giving, will ensure the highest level of coordination between government bodies to arrive at the best possible outcomes.

“Serving the nation is one of the greatest aspects of giving that one can do in his life, and Shaikh Khalifa’s initiative aims to promote the culture of giving back to the community and boost the spirit of volunteering and loyalty to one’s country,” Shaikh Hamdan stressed.

He paid rich tributes to the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan who laid the humanitarian approach in the UAE, as well as to UAE leaders who followed suit.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN
khalifa bin zayed

Also In Government

Sultan pardons 180 inmates
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

Retired policeman accused of raping girl

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

UAE jobs: Apple hiring new employees

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

DSF 2017: Deals and draws to rain in Dubai

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway

Mumbai-bound plane skids off runway