Government bodies instructed to implement Year of Giving

Members of the UAE relief team distributing humanitarian aid to families of Syrian refugees inJordan to provide them with their needs for winter.

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, instructed Dubai government bodies and organisations to take immediate measures and set broad outlines for initiatives and programmes that will contribute to making the Year of Giving a success.

2017 was declared the Year of Giving by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Shaikh Hamdan instructed government entities to coordinate with each other at the highest level in cooperation will all federal authorities to come up with the best possible outcomes, thus solidifying the UAE’s leading position in the humanitarian and charity domain worldwide.

“The declaration of 2017 as the Year of Giving by Shaikh Khalifa is a new message conveyed by the UAE and its wise leadership to the world. The message is we are the state of charity and peace. We wish everyone good and never spare any effort to ensure the goodness of the entire humanity,” Shaikh Hamdan said.

The general framework of the Year of Giving will involve three key pillars — creating a sense of community responsibility in the private sector; enhancing the spirit of volunteering and encouraging specialised volunteer programmes, and instilling national spirit and loyalty in the next generation to serve their country.

“The UAE wants through this message to reaffirm the humanitarian approach it has adopted for decades to help people in need, spread hope and ensure the happiness of people everywhere,” Shaikh Hamdan said.

“The name of the UAE coupled with philanthropy throughout the years, during which our wise leadership has sought to ensure that goodness prevails all over the globe without discrimination on the grounds of ethnic and religious background or gender,” he added.

Shaikh Hamdan said that the directives issued by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to highlight the need to develop a comprehensive framework for the Year of Giving, will ensure the highest level of coordination between government bodies to arrive at the best possible outcomes.

“Serving the nation is one of the greatest aspects of giving that one can do in his life, and Shaikh Khalifa’s initiative aims to promote the culture of giving back to the community and boost the spirit of volunteering and loyalty to one’s country,” Shaikh Hamdan stressed.

He paid rich tributes to the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan who laid the humanitarian approach in the UAE, as well as to UAE leaders who followed suit.