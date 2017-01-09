Ghobash receives Indonesia’s ambassador
Abu Dhabi: Issues related to the recruitment of domestic workers came under discussion during a meeting between Saqr Ghobash, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Husin Bagis, Indonesia’s Ambassador to the UAE.
The officials discussed bilateral cooperation in the recruitment and employment of domestic workers, according to a press statement issued on Monday.
Ghobash emphasised during the meeting that the UAE is keen on protecting the rights of workers and employers as per the contract signed between both parties, which lists the rights and obligations of both parties.
He stressed that recruitment agencies must abide by the concerned legislations in order to limit any bad practices that might befall workers during the preliminary phases for bringing them over to the country.
He pointed out that the ministry is striving towards providing outstanding services to recruit and employ this category of workers.
Bagis reaffirmed his confidence in the legal protection provided for Indonesian workers in the UAE, a majority of whom are employed as domestic workers.