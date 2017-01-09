Mobile
Get occupational health cards at Warsan Clinic in Dubai

Upgraded clinic will help save time for workers in cafeterias, restaurants

Image Credit: Dubai Municipality
Hussein Nasser Lootah inspects the facility yesterday.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: Workers in food establishments or factories who need to get or renew their occupational health cards can now visit the Dubai Municipality’s upgraded clinic in Ras Al Khor.

The newly expanded clinic, which has been equipped with medical testing laboratories, means that food workers no longer need to visit the Municipality’s main branch in Deira.

The opening of the new clinic is targeted to help workers in restaurants, coffee shops and cafeterias and workers in factories related to public health.

Warsan Clinic will help simplify the health card procedures and reduce the pressure on the main Deira clinic, say municipality officials.

The clinic’s expansion will help make Dubai the easiest city in the world in terms of administrative procedures, said Hussein Nasser Lootah, Dubai Municipality’s director general.

Lootah, who inaugurated the upgraded clinic, said that the municipality never spares any effort in providing comfortable facilities to the public

As the labs are equipped with all facilities for the issuance of occupational health cards, specimens collected at the clinic need not be transferred to the main clinic in Deira.

Tests for HIV, hepatitis B, biochemistry and hematology can be done at the Warsan Clinic.

