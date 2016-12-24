GCC Inmate Week begins on Sunday
Abu Dhabi: The annual GCC Unified Inmates’ Week activities will commence in the UAE on Sunday, under the slogan ‘Together to Achieve Reform’.
The Inmates’ Week main event, which is being organised by the Ministry of Interior’s Directorate General of Correctional and Punitive Establishments in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Police, will take place in the RAK cultural centre.
Brigadier Hamad Khamis Al Daheri, Deputy Head of the Punitive and Correctional Establishments Department at the ministry, noted that the Directorate General of Correctional and Punitive Establishments and its regional departments across the UAE have completed their preparations to mark GCC Inmates Week, which has been approved by the GCC Interior Ministers.
Al Daheri said that the Unified GCC Inmates Week aims to spread the culture of supporting and rehabilitation of inmates in the community and to highlight the importance of the community’s participation in the rehabilitation of inmates. It also aims to re-engage inmates in the society and change the community’s perceptions about inmates.
The event, Brigadier Al Daheri explained, will run for one week during which cultural activities and contests will be organised, including a march for VIPs and inaugurating an Inmate Village.