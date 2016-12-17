Mobile
Fifth batch of women national service recruits graduate

Women recruits of the national military services graduate at Khawla Bint Al Azwar Military School

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The fifth batch of women recruits for the national military service graduated from Khawla Bint Al Azwar Military School.

Major General Pilot Shaikh Ahmad Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, chairman of the National and Reserve Service Authority, attended the ceremony.

“National service seeks to build the character of the conscripts, deepen the values of loyalty and sacrifice for the nation, and instil discipline and develop skills so that they carry out their responsibility and depend upon themselves and create an environment of fair competition and co-operation, and work as one team,” said Colonel Afra Al Falasi, Commander of Khawla Bint Al Azwar Military School, in her address at the ceremony.

Conscripts gained countless benefits from developing leadership skills to building strong team spirit and enhancing self-confidence, she added.

