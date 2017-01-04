Mobile
ERC identifies shortages in services in Yemen

ERC delegation visits Dhale governorate

Gulf News
 

DHALE: A delegation from the Emirates Red Crescent, the UAE’s humanitarian arm, has identified shortages in public services in the districts of Yemen’s Dhale Governorate during a recent visit.

The delegation met with the Governor of Al Dhale, Fadhl Al Ja’adi, to discuss various service projects funded by the agency and learn about what blocks development in the governorate.

The governor thanked the UAE for supporting the liberated areas in his country.

