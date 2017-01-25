ERC distributes 1,500 food baskets in Yemen
Yemen: The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) is continuing to meet the population’s needs in liberated areas by distributing food aid and relief assistance, especially to those displaced from the city of Mocha in Yemen.
The ERC assistance included the distribution of 1,500 food baskets in various areas of Yemen. The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE and the ERC for their efforts in alleviating the suffering of the Yemeni people.