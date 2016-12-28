Dubai Residency launches initiatives for disabled people
Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners’ Affairs (GDRFA) has launched an array of initiatives to help special needs people, both staff and customers, perform their job and in processing their transactions.
The initiatives are in line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance community services.
They also align with the community initiative, which was launched by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a barrier-free, inclusive, disability-friendly city — a city that respects the rights of persons with disabilities.