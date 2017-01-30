Mobile
Dubai Lamp to be made mandatory in new buildings in Dubai

World’s most energy efficient light will hit the shelves this year

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The world’s most energy-efficient and commercially viable LED lamp, named after Dubai, will be made mandatory in all new buildings under construction once it hits the shelves this year, officials announced on Monday.

The Dubai Lamp is the world’s first commercially viable 200 lumen per Watt LED lamp. It resulted in a unique research partnership between Philips Lighting and Dubai Municipality last year.

Engineer Hussain Nasser Lootah, director general of Dubai Municipality, signed an agreement for the design, manufacture and supply of the Dubai Lamp with Philips Lighting represented by Paolo Cervini, president, Philips Lighting, Middle East and Turkey on Monday.

Lootah said the civic body has plans to replace 80 per cent of the traditional lamps used in Dubai with the new Dubai Lamp. A supply of two million Dubai Lamps for residential and professional use across the city in 2017 is underway. This could increase to 10 million lamps by 2021.

“To begin with, we will make it mandatory for new buildings under construction to use the Dubai Lamp. It will be made the basic requirement for getting the Building Completion Certificate,” Lootah said.

“This will be beneficial for both sides. The owner of the building will be able to save a lot of money on energy charges and we will able to protect the environment,” he added.

As for old buildings, Lootah said the civic body will conduct a study on its implementation. The municipality will also focus on big complexes such as schools, hospitals, mosques and other big buildings.

He said the Dubai Lamp Initiative aims to raise public awareness of the need for energy saving and for reduction of carbon emissions in line with the Dubai government’s vision.

The Dubai Lamp can give electricity bill savings by up to 90 per cent. Besides raising light and energy efficiency to new levels, Dubai Lamp is extremely durable with an average lifespan of up to 15 times longer than conventional lamps (based upon typical usage of 1,000 hours per year).

The environmentally friendly lamp does not contain mercury or generate heat and thus saves cooling costs, and does not spread ultraviolet light.

