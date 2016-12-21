Dubai Customs launches drug encyclopaedia
Dubai: Dubai Customs has recently launched the ‘Drug Smart Encyclopaedia’, the latest innovation by the Customs Training Centre at Dubai Customs. The encyclopaedia was launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Police School in Sharjah.
The encyclopaedia is the first of its kind worldwide and includes all types of drugs along with information, images and videos, with examples of different types of seizures, drug prices and ways to tackle drug trafficking.