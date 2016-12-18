Dubai Culture, Arabic Language Protection Society sign agreement

Dubai: Dubai Culture, the emirate’s dedicated entity for culture, arts and heritage, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Arabic Language Protection Society, a non-profit association which operates in the UAE.

The MoU is intended to work towards instilling pride in the Arabic language, as the language of the Quran, among children and the younger generation in particular, along with all segments of society.

The MoU highlights Dubai Culture’s active commitment to collaborating with other cultural institutions in the UAE in order to achieve the Dubai Plan 2021 objectives to further establish the city as a global Arabian metropolis that shapes culture and arts in the region and across the world.

Under the terms of the MoU, there will be cooperation between Dubai Culture and the Arabic Language Protection Society, with a core focus on supporting a number of programmes that target all segments of society.

The agreement aims to enrich the Arabic language in the emirate of Dubai and its communities across the areas of culture, literature, arts and heritage.

In addition, the MoU supports collaborative efforts of other public institutions to achieve integration, coordination and cooperation, in order to carry out the Dubai Government’s vision and strategy.

Fahd Al Mamari, director of Dubai Public Library, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with the Arabic Language Protection Society, and we recognise the importance of this partnership towards the preservation of national Emirati identity and culture. At Dubai Culture, we leverage various initiatives and projects as part of our commitment to preserve the Arabic language a cornerstone of Emirati civilisation.”

Dr Ali Abdul Kader, managing director and vice-chairman of Arabic Language Protection Society, said, “The partnership between the Arabic Language Protection Society and Dubai Culture is rooted in a shared national and cultural commitment to further empower the Arabic language. Significant benefits and added value is provided to both participating parties, and this MoU serves to streamline our collaboration.”