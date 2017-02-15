Disputes Settlement Department of Ruler’s Court handled 320 cases in 2016

Dubai: A total of 320 cases worth more than Dh9.3 billion were handled by the Expertise and Disputes Settlement Department of the Dubai Ruler’s Court in 2016.

The department received 296 cases — 195 from Dubai courts, 98 from the Public Prosecution and three from specialised jurisdictional committees in 2016. With 24 cases pending from 2015, the department handled 320 cases during the year.

The financial claims in these cases, which included commercial, civil and labour disputes, embezzlement, wastage of money and breach of trust, ranged between Dh500,000 and Dh4 billion.

The department has achieved a high settlement rate for cases. The average handling rate by an expert in 2016 was 22 cases while the handling time for a case averaged three months.

Currently, the department is about to pass its judgement in a case involving Dh4 billion. It has also reconsidered and pronounced its judgement in a case involving financial claims of around Dh7billion to discuss some points raised by the parties involved.

From 2004 to 2016, the Disputes Settlement Department received 3,337 cases, of which 3,141 cases were disposed of while 196 others are under study.

The department is responsible for studying and giving opinions in cases referred to it by courts, which seek the department’s consultation, and also complaints referred to it by the Public Prosecution and Rental Dispute Settlement Committee as well as cases referred to it by the Director-General of the Ruler’s Court with directives to settle disputes amicably.

The department highlighted that the duties and responsibilities assigned to it contribute to achieving justice, inspiring confidence in the judicial system and its credibility and laying a unified foundation for the regulation of expertise so it can be used as a reference point.

In addition, the prompt issuance of neutral opinions by the department helps the judicial authorities issue verdicts quickly and avoid the accumulation of cases, thus creating a more conducive investment environment and attracting further capital.

As part of its annual plan 2016, the department organised a training course involving experts from the US in cooperation with consultant organisations around the world to discuss modern internal audit methods and risks of financial frauds.