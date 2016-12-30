Mobile
DHA ready with medical aid during New Year festivities

Sets up field hospital, clinics in Dubai Mall with 57 medical staff for emergencies

Image Credit: Courtesy: DHA
The medical staff stationed in the celebration areas will also be backed up by 13 doctors at Rashid Hospital who will be on call.
Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has completed its preparations to reach medical aid during the New Year celebrations in Burj Khalifa and surrounding areas where more than two million people are expected to gather on Saturday.

In preparation for the big event and to ensure medical care is available in case it’s needed, the DHA has set up a field hospital equipped with the latest equipment, medication and first aid necessities to deal with any emergency.

The DHA has also set up medical clinics inside The Dubai Mall and across the areas of celebration.

The DHA also formed a medical team that consists of a consultant and 56 doctors, nurses and specialised medical staff that will be in charge of managing the medical care operations.

The medical staff stationed at the New Year celebration areas will also be backed up by 13 doctors at Rashid Hospital who will remain on call in case the medical staff in the Burj area need their assistance.

Humaid Al Qatami, chairman of the Board and director-general of DHA, said Dubai’s New Year’s Eve spectacle has become one of the most awaited and watched celebrations across the world.

The DHA will be providing medical care not only in Burj Khalifa and surrounding areas but in all major celebration areas.

