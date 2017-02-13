Dh57.8 million paid via police smart app

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Dh57.8 million paid via police smart app

2.3m people download Dubai Police app

Gulf News
 

Dubai: More than 2.3 million people have downloaded Dubai Police app on smart phones and they made more than 415,000 transactions amounting to Dh57.8 million last year.

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, General Director of Smart Services at Dubai Police, said the Dubai Police app is proving to be popular among users. “The total numer of transactions processed through the smart app in 2016 were 415,276 compared to 339,227 in 2015. Motorists and other users paid Dh57.8 million through the application last year compared to Dh34.6 million in 2015,” Brigadier Al Razooqi said.

He said a total of 14,663 minor accidents were reported by the residents through the smart app last year.

Brigadier Al Razoooqi said a new service called a smart camera for blind people has been added to the app. “The camera records the environment around the blind person and after analysing the pictures the blind person is guided through the voice over."

He said the built-in map in the app can guide a person to nearest hospitals and police stations.

Dubai Police called on the public to take advantage of these services which saves time and efforts.

Pay fines at post offices

Emirates Post on Monday announced that all post offices are accepting payment for traffic fines issued by Dubai Police, following the signing of an agreement between Dubai Police and Wall Street Exchange.

“The launch of this service is in line with the group’s strategy of delivering multiple services under one roof through the postal network, thus saving the time and effort of individuals as well as business customers,” said Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Acting CEO of Emirates Post Group.

Sultan Al Mahmoud, Acting Managing Director of Wall Street Exchange, expressed his pleasure over the introduction of the traffic fines payment service through Emirates Post Offices, thus offering an additional channel of payment for customers.

More from Government

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGNRoads and Transport Authority

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roads and Transport Authority
follow this tag on MGN
emirates integrated telecommunications companyemirates airline

Also In Government

Mohammad launches 10x pro-innovation initiative
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Dubai’s landlords sweeten rental offers

Dubai’s landlords sweeten rental offers

Manager accused of molesting co-worker

Manager accused of molesting co-worker

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Chief minister aspirant Sasikala convicted

Chief minister aspirant Sasikala convicted