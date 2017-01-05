Dh241-million infrastructure projects approved in Abu Dhabi
Abu Dhabi: Infrastructure projects worth Dh241 million have been approved by the Executive Committee of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.
The projects, which were approved during the committee’s meeting chaired by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli, chairman of the committee, on Wednesday are in line with the directives of the wise leadership to achieve excellence in rendering services.
The committee gave the approval for a project to increase the capacity of Al Ain city’s electricity network at a total cost of Dh55 million. The project includes installing an additional converter, six compact primary power plants and laying 13 kilometres of power cables and fibre-optic cables.
The committee also approved a Dh45-million project to transmit loads from the key existing power plants to newly opened key plants in the new Zakhir and Power House areas, in addition to modifying the prevention system at primary power plants and linking them to the central control centre.
A Dh76-million development project, which supports Abu Dhabi’s plan to create integrated urban areas that meet the needs of the society, was also approved to renovate external roads and bridges so as to enhance and maintain the efficiency of the road networks.
In a bid to treat soil problems and marshes and enhance their features, the committee approved an annual allocation to ensure the sustainable development and provide problem-free environment. Several soil-related researches and studies as well as tests will be conducted throughout Abu Dhabi and real estate developers will be required to carry out necessary engineering studies including geophysical, geotechnical and topographic studies before they start planning in any areas.
The committee gave the nod to the second bundle of the integrated car-parking project on Abu Dhabi Island.