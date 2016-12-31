Mobile
Dewa visits 253 houses in Zabeel area

Dewa continues neighbourhood campaign to raise awareness of sustainability

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has continued its neighbourhood campaign by visiting 253 houses in Zabeel area.

Sixty-five Dewa employees and 40 volunteers from Zayed University and the Higher Colleges of Technology, in addition to women students of the Community Development Centre, participated in the campaign, which aims to raise awareness on conservation and protecting natural resources while adopting a sustainable lifestyle.

“Dewa is keen on launching awareness programmes and innovative initiatives to encourage our people to adopt a positive lifestyle which, in turn, contributes to energy and water conservation.

“This is in implementation of the leading initiatives launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to support sustainable development in Dubai. Also, this is aligned with the UAE Vision 2021 to establish the UAE as one of the best countries in the world, and the Dubai Plan 2021 to make Dubai the preferred place to live, work and visit.” said Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dewa.

He added that Dewa has succeeded in achieving great results in energy and water conservation during the last seven years. Savings reached 1.344GW/h of electricity, 5.6 billion imperial gallons of water, and 715.000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. The total amount of these savings is Dh841 million.

