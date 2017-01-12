Defence Ministry and US official discuss cooperation
Abu Dhabi: Mattar Salim Ali Al Daheri, undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence, met with Timothy Lenderking, deputy assistant secretary for Arabian Gulf Affairs at the US Department of State, on Thursday.
During the meeting, which was held at the Defence Ministry headquarters in Abu Dhabi, the parties discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries and means of boosting them in various fields, especially defence.
The two sides exchanged views on regional and international developments, as well as a number of topics and issues of common interest that support security and stability and promote peace in the region.
The meeting was attended by Barbara Leaf, US Ambassador to the UAE, senior officers and officials of the Ministry of Defence, and the delegation accompanying the US official.