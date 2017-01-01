Mobile
Decrees on Emiratisation in private sector enter into effect

Ministry of Human Resources to implement decrees on Emiratisation in private sector as of January 2

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: From January 2, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation will begin monitoring the recently announced decrees which mandates private sector establishments, employing 500 plus workers, to hire at least one Emirati for an occupational health and safety officer position.

Secondly, companies engaging over 1,000 workers must hire a minimum of two data entry Emirati employee. The ministry has prepared a comprehensive list that includes all the contact details of the qualified national cadres to fill the assigned professions.

The Ministerial Decree No (711) concerning health and safety officers within both industrial and construction sectors, reads, “Companies specialised in construction and industrial works, employing over 500 workers, won’t receive work permits unless an Emirati occupational health and safety officer had been assigned.”

Additionally, Ministerial Decree No (710) of 2016, to employ UAE nationals for data entry professions, reads: “Establishments employing over 1,000 workers are authorised to access Tas’heel online services to complete ministry-related transaction, yet data entry positions must be filled by UAE citizens (two staff members minimum), excluding other nationalities, to carry out the assigned duty.”

The ministry allows companies registered in ‘eNetwasal’ online services, which is available at the ministry’s website, to use Tas’heel-related services online without the need to visit the centre.

