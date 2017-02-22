Decree establishes board of children’s hospital

Dubai: Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, has issued Decision No 1 of 2017 forming the board of directors of Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital under the chairmanship of Princess Haya Bint Al Hussain, wife of Shaikh Mohammad. The board will serve for a renewable term of three years. The decree is effective from the date of issuance and will be published in the official gazette.