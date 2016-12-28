Dar Al Ber to introduce more services for Dubai inmates
Dubai: Dar Al Ber Society is gearing up to develop and provide better services to the inmates of the Punitive and Correctional Establishments in Dubai.
The announcement followed a meeting between the two strategic partners with hopeful plans to introduce more services for the benefit of inmates in the emirate.
The meeting took place in the presence of Brigadier Ali Mohammad Abdullah Al Shamali, director of the General Directorate of Punitive and Correctional Establishments; Colonel Marwan Abdul Karim Julphar, deputy director of the Establishments; Captain Mohammad Abdullah Al Obaidli, Director of Inmates Education and Training, and Majid Mohammad Al Rahmani, Head of Religious Programmes.