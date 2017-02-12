Mobile
Dar Al Ber Society running 26 charity projects in Indonesia

Delegation visits country to review progress of work

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dar Al Ber Society, committed to carrying out philanthropic work both locally and abroad, is running a variety of charitable and humanitarian projects in Indonesia.

An official delegation from the charity association paid a visit to Indonesia, where the delegation was briefed on the updates of the 26 philanthropic projects managed by Dar Al Ber in the country.

The initiatives, covering a span of social and religious sectors in Indonesia, are being carried out in collaboration with accredited entities in a number of villages and towns.

The 13-day trip is led by Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed, Executive Director of Dar Al Ber, and is in line with the association’s policy and plans of the charity’s Projects Department, which are based on direct communication with global strategic partners and entities.

zayed remembered

