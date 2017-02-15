Daman announces new steps to verify eligibility

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Daman announces new steps to verify eligibility

Insurer to confirm with labour ministry residents’ eligibility to get Abu Dhabi Basic Plan cover

Gulf News
 

ABU DHABI: The National Health Insurance Company, Daman, has announced that it has adopted a new measure to validate residents’ eligibility for the Abu Dhabi Basic Plan, as per health insurance laws and regulations.

Following an MoU signed in last October, Daman will use the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s (MoHRE) Smart Government Enquiry Service to confirm a number of details about a person’s employment status, including his/her salary and company details. The initiative will ensure that only those who are eligible will be able to enrol in the health insurance plan.

Abu Dhabi Basic Plan is applicable to all those are earning Dh4,000 a month or less, with accommodation or Dh5,000 a month or less without accommodation. The plan is available to all expatriates who fit the above criteria living in Abu Dhabi and holding a visa issued in the emirate.

Daman’s collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resource will bolster the company’s strategic position as the UAE’s leading health insurer and forms an important part of Daman’s ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency while highlighting the company’s commitment to excellence across both customer service and back office operations.

Commenting on the announcement, Hamad Al Mehyas, Daman’s Chief Process Officer, said, “Daman is committed to ensuring that it acts as a responsible and reliable administrator of the Abu Dhabi Basic Plan. Our collaboration with MOHRE forms an important part of our commitment to delivering an exceptional service to all of our policyholders and members.

“The new measure has been successfully integrated into Daman’s existing operations without any cause of delay to current application processing times.”

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGNABU DHABI

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
ABU DHABI
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

UAE tops region in economic freedom
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa