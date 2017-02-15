Daman announces new steps to verify eligibility

ABU DHABI: The National Health Insurance Company, Daman, has announced that it has adopted a new measure to validate residents’ eligibility for the Abu Dhabi Basic Plan, as per health insurance laws and regulations.

Following an MoU signed in last October, Daman will use the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation’s (MoHRE) Smart Government Enquiry Service to confirm a number of details about a person’s employment status, including his/her salary and company details. The initiative will ensure that only those who are eligible will be able to enrol in the health insurance plan.

Abu Dhabi Basic Plan is applicable to all those are earning Dh4,000 a month or less, with accommodation or Dh5,000 a month or less without accommodation. The plan is available to all expatriates who fit the above criteria living in Abu Dhabi and holding a visa issued in the emirate.

Daman’s collaboration with the Ministry of Human Resource will bolster the company’s strategic position as the UAE’s leading health insurer and forms an important part of Daman’s ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency while highlighting the company’s commitment to excellence across both customer service and back office operations.

Commenting on the announcement, Hamad Al Mehyas, Daman’s Chief Process Officer, said, “Daman is committed to ensuring that it acts as a responsible and reliable administrator of the Abu Dhabi Basic Plan. Our collaboration with MOHRE forms an important part of our commitment to delivering an exceptional service to all of our policyholders and members.

“The new measure has been successfully integrated into Daman’s existing operations without any cause of delay to current application processing times.”