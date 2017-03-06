Customer care centre at Advertising Section shut down
Dubai: Dubai Municipality is closing down the Customer Service Centre at its Advertising Section in Umm Ramool as part of its plan to fully automate the advertisement permit issuing services.
“The Advertising Section has been giving eight types of permits, which are now made available electronically to our customers resulting in reducing the number of visitors gradually. This has led to the closure of the Customer Service Centre, which can be used for other administrative work,” said Dawood Al Hajri, assistant director general for Engineering and Planning Sector, Dubai Municipality.