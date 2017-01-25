Mobile
Crackdown on shops in capital for safety violations

More than 200 fines issued for using upper decks for lodging workers and improper storage

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi City Municipality has launched a crackdown on illegal usage of upper decks in shops and buildings located in Al Shahama Al Jadeeda.

The campaign targeted shops, workshops, warehouses and buildings that use upper decks for lodging labourers and for improper storage purposes.

As many as 210 fines were issued for violating the building rules and using upper decks, and several unlicensed upper decks were removed.

The municipality called on commercial, industrial, occupational and vocational shop owners and building landlords to provide appropriate accommodation to their workers, while adhering to the health and safety standards.

It reiterated the importance of removing the unlicensed upper decks in shops to ensure the safety of workers, prevent accidents and injuries, provide the necessary health and safety measures, as well as maintain public health safety standards in residential buildings.

Law No. 16 for 2009 bans altering or making changes to the design, setting or façade of buildings or commercial facilities and shops such as building chimneys, eateries and awnings, and using gas cylinders, air-conditioning, lighting works, unlicensed equipment, machinery, devices or tools without permission.

The law also prohibits building or using upper decks for undesignated purposes such as lodging and improper storage.

A grace period of one week has been granted to rectify violations to avoid fines and legal action.

Fines were issued to landlords and shop owners who had committed violations repeatedly.

Abu Dhabi Municipality called on those in charge of the buildings to maintain the necessary safety, security and precautionary measures.

The inspection campaign kicked off last year in November and will continue until mid-February.

— The writer is a journalist based in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi
