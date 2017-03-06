Mobile
Condolence tents exempted from connection fees

Move is part of Dewa’s efforts to support the Year of Giving

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that it will exempt condolence tents for Emiratis from electricity connection fees and will provide one complimentary water tank each day for the three-day mourning period. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to support the #Year of Giving initiative and part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said that the move is part of DEWA’s efforts to support the #Year of Giving initiative, launched by the President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and carries out the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for the benefit of UAE society, working to establish a permanent change for the next generation.

Al Tayer said: “DEWA works according to an integrated organisational framework to serve society and promote cohesion among its members. Our social initiatives are part of a comprehensive framework and an integrated system that includes plan development, launch of the initiative, implementation, and evaluation, to ensure the sustainability of results. DEWA cooperates with a number of government and private organisations to promote social responsibility, and encourage volunteer work among DEWA’s staff and society as a whole. We also work to instill the value of serving the nation in the hearts of new generations to reflect their love for the UAE, which is a value that already fills the hearts of the UAE’s citizens and residents.”

The Higher Committee of the #Year of Giving at DEWA has approved 12 main programmes to provide 27 social and humanitarian initiatives, covering the three themes of the Year of Giving. DEWA’s CSR efforts have contributed to increasing community satisfaction and happiness levels from 82 per cent in 2013, to 89 per cent in 2016. DEWA has also received many international awards and certificates in CSR, including the MVO8000 Global certification in CSR, becoming the first government organisation in Dubai to receive such global recognition.

khalifa bin zayed

