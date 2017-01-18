Committee approves 420 houses costing Dh500m
Abu Dhabi: Projects across the UAE for the construction of 420 houses for Emiratis at a cost of Dh500 million were approved on Tuesday.
The approval came during a meeting held by the committee tasked with following up on the initiatives of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the follow-up of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.
During the meeting chaired by Ahmad Juma Al Za’abi, Deputy Minister of Presidential Affairs, the committee reviewed progress on the Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed City project in Fujairah, which will span an area of 2.15 million square metres and provide 1,100 houses for Emiratis.
The committee approved completing the construction of 26 houses for Emiratis in Wadi Al Ajeeli in Ras Al Khaimah at a cost of Dh8.4 million. It also approved completing a project to build 38 houses in Karda, Ras Al Khaimah, at a cost of Dh11 million.
The committee then approved settling fees amounting to Dh5.6 million for Ajman Sewerage Private Company. The fees were paid for linking the sewage network to the Emirati housing project in Al Raqayeb 2, Ajman, which includes 230 houses.