Civil Defence checkpoint opens in Fujairah
Fujairah: The Civil Defence Department in Fujairah has opened a new checkpoint at the industrial police station, which is equipped with the most advanced firefighting units and quick response vehicles, equipment and trained personnel.
Attending the opening ceremony at the industrial police station were Colonel Ahmad Al Yamahi, head of the Police Stations Department, Colonel Ali Obaid Al Tunaiji, director of the Civil Defence Department of Fujairah, and several other officers.
Colonel Al Tunaiji reiterated the keenness of the Civil Defence department to provide the best services to the members of community in the emirate.
He said the new checkpoint will enable firefighters to quickly access any location in rugged mountainous areas which were earlier hard to reach.