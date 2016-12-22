Awareness app launched for students, youth

Abu Dhabi: Lieutenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, launched a smart application in the form of an awareness electronic game titled ‘UAE Racing’ on Wednesday at the Ministry of Interior.

The awareness electronic game endeavours to inculcate among youth and students various skills pertaining to cognitive, technical, social interaction, communication, or interpersonal situations.

The app can be downloaded on smart phones and electronic devices from Apple Store and Google Play.

The launch of the game comes under the ‘Aqdar’ — Khalifa Student Empowerment Programme initiative for smart virtual games and aims to raise awareness in the younger generation and educate it about dealing with others and enhancing national identity.

The Aqdar initiative also provides for updating interactive smart virtual games that focus on the UAE’s culture, society and history.

“The electronic game targets large segments of youth and students and aims to reinforce ethics, morals, virtues and good deeds in society, as well as promote patriotism, by recognising and maintaining the country’s history and achievements,” said Major General Nasser Lakhraibani Al Nuaimi, secretary-general of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and chairman of the Supreme Committee of Aqdar.

Brigadier Gaith Hassan Al Za’abi, director general of traffic coordination at the Ministry of Interior said, “the launch of the game comes in as a culmination of efforts on enhancing students’ personal skills and raising awareness on public health and safety, security and national consciousness. It also reinforces information on traffic laws, regulations and safety.”

Brigadier Engineer Hussain Ahmad Al Harthi, deputy chairman of the Federal Traffic Council, chairman of Saeed Society to Reduce Traffic Accidents said, “such games are important in achieving our goals to reduce traffic accidents and promote competition among youth in an interesting and interactive way, by teaching users the importance of safety in driving and competing in race tracks.”

UAE nationals at the Virtual Technology Centre in Dubai Police designed the awareness electronic game in cooperation with several educational entities and experts.