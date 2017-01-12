Arab Federation condemns Kandahar attack
Geneva: The Arab Federation for Human Rights has strongly denounced the vicious terrorist attack that targeted the guesthouse of Kandahar’s governor, in which a number of Emirati officials who were tasked with implementing humanitarian, educational and development projects in Afghanistan were killed.
In a statement issued on Thursday, the federation stressed that such an attack, which targeted civilians including diplomats and humanitarian workers, was a blatant violation of the values and principles of human rights prescribed in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in the International Humanitarian Law.
“Such an attack goes against the teachings of all religions, including those of Islam, which prohibit attacking people, and committing any act that might undermine the safety and security of civilians,” the federation added.