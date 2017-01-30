Mobile
Applications for patent registration increased by seven times

Team of the ‘Government Accelerators’ programme managed to exceed target set at launch of the programme

Gulf News
 

Dubai- Applications for patent registration increased by seven times the rates of those recorded in the first 70 days from the launch of the Government Accelerators last year.

The UAE announced that the team of the ‘Government Accelerators’ programme, which is composed of the Ministry of Economy, the ICT Development Fund (ICT-DF), the Takamul program, the UAE University and a number of government and private agencies, has managed to exceed the target that was set at the launch of the Government Accelerators.

The team also received 27 more applications from independent inventors, universities, private sector companies and government-owned entities.

This achievement is of major significance not only because it exceeded the initial goal of hitting five times over a span of 100 days as set by the Accelerators program, but also because it marks a vital step towards improving the UAE’s position as a regional and global intellectual property hub.

In order to sustain its successes and accelerate growth in patent registrations, the Ministry of Economy signed yesterday (Monday) an agreement with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) represented by the ICT-DF for the Authority to finance the registration of additional 200 patents in the areas of information and communications technology. The agreement will address important funding challenges and provide support for innovators who wish to patent their work in the state record.

The ministry also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Department of Economic Development — Abu Dhabi supporting the Takamul programme to increase the registration of patents in the state.

The programme finances nearly 60 patents a year, which the ministry aims to bring up to 200 applications by providing funding for the programme’s partners. The two sides agreed to cooperate on spreading more awareness on intellectual property and enhancing communication with inventors and innovators, universities and research centers, and various agencies and institutions to broaden contributions to patent registrations.

The signing ceremony took place at the Government Accelerators in Dubai and was attended by Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, and a number of senior officials from other government and private entities.

Al Mansouri said the increase in patent applications in the country to more than seven times last year’s rate represents the practical implementation of the directives of the wise leadership to make innovation a key driver for comprehensive and sustainable development. He explained the accomplishment is an important leap in government-led efforts to build a competitive knowledge-based economy led by qualified, creative and empowered Nationals.

The minister emphasised the continuation of the development path in the field of patents provides the appropriate environment for encouraging inventors, supporting creative minds, and helping the local business community to use innovation to drive economic growth and improve the quality of life and prosperity of society. He said this promotes the leadership of the UAE in the field of intellectual rights and makes it a preferred destination for innovation and creativity. He added that this speeds up the fulfilment of conditions for sustainability and lays the foundations for a productive economy.

United Arab Emirates
Dubai
