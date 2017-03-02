Al Murr is Arabic language award board chief

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Al Murr is Arabic language award board chief

Mohammad Al Murr named chairman of Mohammad Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award board

Gulf News
 

Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives appointed on Thursday Mohammad Al Murr as the chairman of the Board of Trustees of Mohammad Bin Rashid Arabic Language Award.

The move is in line with the directives of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The award seeks to encourage exceptional contributions in serving Arabic language and honouring its patrons, along with highlighting successful and outstanding experiences in disseminating and educating in Arabic.

Outstanding initiatives will be honoured, along with exceptional contributions to support Arabic language in the areas of education, media, Arabisation, technology, preservation and dissemination of the Arab linguistic heritage.

The award further aims to reinforce the status of the UAE, and its leading position as a centre of excellence for Arabic language, promote its usage in public life and assist in the learning and teaching of Arabic.

More from Government

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Hire Emiratis and get incentives, firms told
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Read this before you pack your travel bags

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Pakistani who married Indian to be deported

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Beware: Cameras up for queue jumpers

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March