Al Maktoum Foundation to send aid convoy to Egyptian village
Cairo: Al Maktoum Foundation is gearing up to send an aid convoy containing necessary food stuff to the Egyptian village of Arab Al Atiyat Nazlat Al Harajat.
The move is in line with the directives of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, and comes after Mirza Al Sayegh, director of the Office of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, met Dr Salahuddin Ja’farawi, adviser of the foundation, in Egypt, during which he briefed Al Sayegh about the living conditions being experienced by some residents of the village, especially with the onset of winter.