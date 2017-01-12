Al Azahar Observatory expresses solidarity with the UAE
Cairo: The Al Azhar Observatory announced on Thursday its complete rejection of all forms of terrorism and extremism, describing the terrorist attack targeting the guesthouse of the Kandahar Governor as a cowardly attack.
In a statement issued here, the Observatory expressed its full solidarity with the UAE against the attack, which resulted in a number of Emirati officials being martyred while performing a humanitarian task to complete a number of development projects in Afghanistan.