Ajman Ruler receives new Pakistani consul

Shaikh Humaid welcomes new consul-general, wishes him success in his duties

Gulf News
 

Ajman: His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, yesterday received Javed Hussain, the new Consul-General of Pakistan, who came to pay a courtesy visit at the beginning of his tenure in the country.

Shaikh Humaid welcomed the consul-general and wished him success in strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation between the two countries at various levels. Shaikh Humaid also stressed that Hussain will receive the full cooperation of officials to facilitate his mission in the country.

