Adnoc Distribution hikes LPG prices for January

50lb cylinder to cost Dh106, up from the earlier Dh98

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Adnoc Distribution on Saturday announced the new retail prices of unsubsidised LPG cylinders for the month of January.

As per the announcement that is set on the 10th of every month, the new retail prices are as follows: Dh53 per 25lb, up from the earlier marked retail price of Dh49, and Dh106 per 50lb, up from Dh98 earlier.

Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, acting chief executive officer of Adnoc Distribution, said: “The prices of LPG cylinders are decided every month based on specialised studies, taking into account the interests of consumers and household customers in the UAE, while keeping up with the changing prices for the product worldwide. In cooperation with the entities concerned in the country, Adnoc Distribution is also keen to apply the new prices economically, which preserves the rights of all stakeholders.”

For holders of Rahal e-Gas cards, Adnoc Distribution offers LPG at subsidised prices: Dh20 for 25lb and Dh30 for 50lb, across Abu Dhabi and the northern parts of the country.

