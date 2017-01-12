Abu Dhabi Police and health authority sign MoU
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police sign a memorandum of understanding with the Health Authority-Abu Dhabi (HAAD) to enhance cooperation and boost level of services.
The memorandum will also help improve joint services pertaining to quickly responding to emergencies and approving a medical protocol for ambulance services that suit Abu Dhabi’s environment.
The memorandum was signed by Major-General Mohammad Khalfan Al Rumaithi, commander-in-chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of HAAD.