Abu Dhabi Civil Defence defines rules for food trucks

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence defines rules for food trucks

Kitchens must be equipped with automatic fire suppression system

Image Credit: Gulf News archives
Food trucks have become popular in Abu Dhabi, leading to the Civil Defence formulating safety regulations for them.
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Civil Defence (ADCD) has announced technical specifications and safety conditions for licensing of food trucks.

According to the guidelines issued on Monday, kitchens must be equipped with an automatic fire suppression system, and liquefied petroleum gas cylinders must be firmly fitted in the back of the truck. Gas leak sensors must also be present, and the total amount of cylinders is limited to two, not exceeding a capacity of 20kg.

The food trucks must run on diesel, and the vehicle’s load cannot exceed the weight authorised by the Traffic Department. The truck must have rear dual tyres, be properly ventilated, as well as equipped with two fire extinguishers, the guidelines added.

Colonel Mohammad Abdul Jaleel Al Ansari, Director-General of ADCD, said that the department is keen on implementing preventative and safety terms and regulations on all residential, industrial and commercial establishments, including food trucks. He said that this will ensure the safety of food trucks’ employees and customers.

Al Ansari added that ADCD is keen on working with establishments and relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of establishments and economic activities.

More from Government

tags from this story

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

Man gets life terms for murder bid, terror links
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore