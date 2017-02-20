Abu Dhabi Civil Defence defines rules for food trucks
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Civil Defence (ADCD) has announced technical specifications and safety conditions for licensing of food trucks.
According to the guidelines issued on Monday, kitchens must be equipped with an automatic fire suppression system, and liquefied petroleum gas cylinders must be firmly fitted in the back of the truck. Gas leak sensors must also be present, and the total amount of cylinders is limited to two, not exceeding a capacity of 20kg.
The food trucks must run on diesel, and the vehicle’s load cannot exceed the weight authorised by the Traffic Department. The truck must have rear dual tyres, be properly ventilated, as well as equipped with two fire extinguishers, the guidelines added.
Colonel Mohammad Abdul Jaleel Al Ansari, Director-General of ADCD, said that the department is keen on implementing preventative and safety terms and regulations on all residential, industrial and commercial establishments, including food trucks. He said that this will ensure the safety of food trucks’ employees and customers.
Al Ansari added that ADCD is keen on working with establishments and relevant authorities to ensure the safety and security of establishments and economic activities.