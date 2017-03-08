Abdullah receives Singaporean counterpart
Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on Wednesday received Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore’s Foreign Minister.
During the meeting, the two ministers spoke about bilateral relations and ways to develop them in many fields, particularly economy, trade, defence and renewable energy.
Shaikh Abdullah and Balakrishnan praised the outcomes of the UAE-Singapore Joint Committee meetings held on Tuesday and yesterday, which discussed a number of issues of mutual concern and current developments in the region and world.
They stressed the importance of bolstering joint cooperation to combat all forms of terrorism and extremism.
Shaikh Abdullah emphasised that the UAE is keen on strengthening cooperation with Singapore in different areas.
For his part, Balakrishnan praised the urban development witnessed by the UAE, and stressed Singapore’s keenness to expand avenues of cooperation with the UAE.