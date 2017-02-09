Abdullah praises diplomatic academy’s success

Abu Dhabi: Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy (EDA), has highlighted the distinguished role being played by the academy to support the diplomatic action.

Shaikh Abdullah stressed the importance of exploring new avenues to develop scopes of international cooperation with leading academic organisations and institutes in the field of diplomacy and international relations.

“Against the backdrop of changes being experienced by the region and the world, we need national potential that can play a leading role in making the future of UAE diplomacy and contribute to bringing about the leadership’s vision to boost international cooperation, defend its interests and ensure regional and international security and safety,” Shaikh Abdullah said.

Shaikh Abdullah made these remarks as he chaired the sixth meeting of the academy’s board of trustees.

He noted that the academy has moved into an advanced phase towards leadership in international diplomacy and is steadily pressing ahead towards consolidating its regional and international stature.

The high level of knowledge and diplomatic skills enjoyed by the academy’s students and graduates are the best proof of its proficiency in developing skillful national cadres capable of facing future challenges while equipped with all elements for success and excellence. They are able to find strategic solutions for all issues that are of importance to their country, Shaikh Abdullah said.

Shaikh Abdullah expressed his pride in the academy’s role especially in providing expertise and global talent to develop Emirati generations able to implement their country’s foreign policy competently and advance its position regionally and internationally.

During the meeting, Shaikh Abdullah discussed the academy’s future scenarios and initiatives to be launched over the course of the Year of Giving as well as its activities for the academic year and the latest developments that concern the academy. Shaikh Abdullah also reviewed the graduate diploma and master’s programme, which will be launched during this year.