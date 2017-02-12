Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

9 ways to live a longer life

Speaker discusses the world’s blue zones communities, whose elders live to record-setting age at the summit

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Genes affect 20 per cent of a person’s life longevity, while 80 per cent depends on lifestyle, said Dan Buettner, fellow at National Geographic, during a session titled ‘The blue zones of happiness.’

Speaking at the World Government Summit on Sunday, Buettner presented his study on the world’s blue zones communities, whose elders live to record-setting age.

The five blue zones around the world include the island of Ikaria, in Greece, a community of Adventists in Loma Linda, California, the Mediterranean island of Sardinia in Italy, the island of Okinawa in Japan, and the island of Nicoya in Costa Rica.

“We found that people in these blue zones practise nine common characteristics, which lead to life longevity,” said Buettner.

Moving naturally, which includes engaging in natural, low intensity exercises such as gardening or walking to a destination was the first on Buettner’s list.

Second was eating less by around 20 per cent, followed by eating more plants and cutting back on processed foods.

Research in the Japanese community in Okinawa also found that drinking moderate amounts of alcohol is a factor of longevity, as well as slowing down, working less and resting more.

Buettner also discussed that making family a priority is key in living longer, as close-knit families where grandparents were present resulted in healthier grandchildren.

Just the same, Buettner told his audience to find the right tribe, meaning to choose friends wisely, and pointed out that having a spiritual practice and belonging to a religious community also showed to be a common factor among the longest-lived people in the world.

Box: How to eat less and eat better: best practices

— 90-100% of diet plant based

— 65% carbohydrates and starch

— Lots of grain, greens, and beans

— Have meat less than 5 times a month

— Have fish around 3 times a week

— No cow’s dairy

— Snack on nuts

— Have lots of water

More from Government

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
Japan
follow this tag on MGNJapan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGovernment

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
Japan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Government

'Eggs without hens, milk without cows'
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

14 rescued after blaze near Floating Bridge

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Etihad flight diverted due to 'security threat'

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

Three bodies found in Sharjah oil tank

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

UAE wakes up to wet, rainy conditions

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

WGS Live: Future of driverless transporation

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

An eagle intercepts a flying drone

An eagle intercepts a flying drone