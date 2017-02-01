22 street vendors in Abu Dhabi fined Dh1,000 each
Abu Dhabi: The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City fined 22 unlicensed street vendors Dh1,000 each for selling fruits, vegetables and other goods without permission.
They were caught during municipal inspections in the Bani Yas, Shawamekh, Shamkha and Nahda suburbs of the capital.
The Municipality called upon community members to report unlicensed activities that could pose a threat to their health and safety, and added that it would continue running regular checks to prevent such unlicensed activities.