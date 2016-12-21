Mobile
2 men arrested for attempting to illegally enter Abu Dhabi

Customs officials find two men in a truck’s trunk as they attempted to enter the UAE illegally

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Customs inspectors foiled an illegal immigration attempt by two people trying to enter the country at Mezyad Customs Centre, the General Administration of Customs announced today.

Customs officials carrying out routine procedures became suspicious of an Arab truck driver travelling into the emirate, which prompted them to subject the truck to further inspections.

After conducting a manual search as well as using modern detectors, two illegal immigrants were found in the spare tyre compartment of the vehicle’s trunk.

The driver and the illegal immigrants were transferred to the authorities concerned to take necessary legal action against them.

Mohammad Khadem Al Hameli, acting director of the General Administration of Customs - Abu Dhabi, praised the customs officials and stressed their skills in detecting any attempt that threatens the country’s social and economic security.

“Illegal immigrations attempts present one of the most dangerous operations facing customs officers and negatively affect both the community and the state, specifically with increased threat of crimes like assault, theft and even murder as well as other security risks which result from outlaws or illegal immigrants to the country,” said Al Hameli.

“The country takes strict and more severe procedures against illegal immigrants. This reflects the keenness of our wise leadership to take all measures to reduce the illegal immigrants’ negative impact on society, particularly as the UAE is considered an attractive target for illegal immigrants due to its social and economic development.”

