Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed visits Museum of Future

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed visits Museum of Future

Shaikh Mohammad was briefed on the new concepts the museum offers for farms that use cutting-edge technologies to produce food at home

 

Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Sunday visited the Museum of Future- a highlight of events held alongside the World Government Summit.

Shaikh Mohammad, accompanied by Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, viewed exhibits on display at the  various sections of the museum that focuses on three main challenges resulting from climate change - water supply, food security and self-sufficient cities.

Shaikh Mohammad was briefed on the new concepts the museum offers for farms that use cutting-edge technologies to produce food at home, and how these AutoFarms will be connected to FoodNet, an artificially intelligent social network for food that serves entire neighbourhoods.

He then toured the interactive exhibition that takes visitors into the future of cities in 2050.

More from General

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGNMansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGeneral

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In General

Fancy a game of Dubai-Opoly?
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

Outlook for salaries in Gulf this year

10 unusual bans across the world

10 unusual bans across the world

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

New exam pattern in CBSE schools from April

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Arabtec results trigger Dubai market slide

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Valentine’s Day banned in Pakistan

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Holiday mood? Get discount on UAE hotels

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week

Unstable weather likely to prevail this week