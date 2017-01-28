Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Shaikha Shaikha Bint Saeed Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum passed away on Saturday in Dubai

Image Credit: Dubai Media Office / Twitter
 

DUBAI: The Dubai Ruler's Court mourned the death of Shaikha Shaikha Bint Saeed Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, who passed away on Saturday in Dubai.

Shaikha's mourning majlis for women will start on Sunday from 4pm until 9pm at the deceased's house in Zabeel 2 while the majlis for men it will be held from 10am until 1 pm and from 4pm till Al Maghrib prayers at Zabeel Majlis, according to Dubai Media Office twitter page.

Later in the day, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, offered funeral prayers at Zabeel Mosque.

The prayers were also performed by His Highness Shaikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla , Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Shaikh Rashid Bin Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah as well as other Shaikhs and senior officials.

After the prayers the body was laid to rest in at Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai.
 

More from General

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNHamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNHamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGNDUBAI
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGNRas Al Khaimah
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGeneral

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN
Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN
DUBAI
follow this tag on MGN
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In General

Internet-star Salt Bae meets Crown Prince
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads