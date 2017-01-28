Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

DUBAI: The Dubai Ruler's Court mourned the death of Shaikha Shaikha Bint Saeed Bin Maktoum Al Maktoum, who passed away on Saturday in Dubai.
Shaikha's mourning majlis for women will start on Sunday from 4pm until 9pm at the deceased's house in Zabeel 2 while the majlis for men it will be held from 10am until 1 pm and from 4pm till Al Maghrib prayers at Zabeel Majlis, according to Dubai Media Office twitter page.
Later in the day, His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, offered funeral prayers at Zabeel Mosque.
The prayers were also performed by His Highness Shaikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, His Highness Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla , Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance, Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Shaikh Rashid Bin Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, and Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah as well as other Shaikhs and senior officials.
After the prayers the body was laid to rest in at Umm Hurair cemetery in Dubai.