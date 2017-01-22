New fire safety code aims to reduce flammability of claddings used

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

New fire safety code aims to reduce flammability of claddings used

Existing towers will have to comply with the new cladding regulations once their maintenance is due

Image Credit: Ahmed Kutty, Oliver Clarke and Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Residential buildings with cladding. (For illustrative purposes only)
 

Dubai: The updated UAE Fire and Life Safety code has new regulations on cladding panels to ensure their flammability is as close to zero as possible, a top official revealed at Intersec Fire Safety Conference on Sunday.

Lieutenant Taher Hassan Al Taher, head of Inspection and Permitting section at Dubai Civil Defence, said that though there is no such thing as fire retardant cladding, the new specification's goal is to minimize it [flammability] to zero."

Existing towers will have to comply with the new cladding regulations once their maintenance is due, he added

"The new rules on cladding took six months to be finalised," he said.

A copy of the new code and technical specifications on cladding was not available at Intersec, which is taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The new fire safety code is designed to radically reduce the threat of major fires in UAE’s high-rises.

UAE has enforced stricter rules for the use of cladding, thought to be partly to blame for a number of fires across the emirates, including the one at The Torch tower in Dubai Marina.

Cladding refers to the panels used to cover the exterior of most modern buildings.

More from General

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai Marina
follow this tag on MGNDubai Marina

filed under

GulfNewsNewsUAEGeneral

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai Marina
follow this tag on MGN

Also In General

Sharjah’s population crosses 1.4m
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

No visa-free facility for Indians here...

8 things to stop wasting money on

8 things to stop wasting money on

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

UAE soldiers rehearse in New Delhi

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Deep rifts in Kuwait over status of expats

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

Mother abandons baby with ‘fish scale’ skin

White House issues warning to China

White House issues warning to China

98% of workers are looking for jobs

98% of workers are looking for jobs