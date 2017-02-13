Mobile
Fancy a game of Dubai-Opoly?

Dubai's own version of Monopoly board game will feature popular landmarks such as Dubai Marina

Image Credit: Supplied
 

Dubai: How would you like to buy some property in Dubai Marina, own a luxurious hotel and have a Get Out of Jail Free Card?

With Dubai’s own version of the Monopoly board game expected to hit shelves soon, residents will be able to do just that.  

Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has announced that it has launched “Dubai-Opoly”, a new recreational game as part of its efforts to promote Dubai as a global hub for business and trade.

Modelled after the world-famous “Monopoly” board game, Dubai-Opoly will soon hit store shelves in the UAE and GCC region, according to a senior official at the DCCI.

The local version of the popular board game is also set to feature some of the emirate’s most prominent landmarks and attractions, such as Arabian Ranches, Za'abeel, Dubai Marina and DCCI.  

In a statement, authorities explained that the new game, “complements Dubai Chamber’s efforts to strengthen the emirate’s reputation as a thriving centre of commerce and a leading tourist destination”.

Hamad Buamim, President and CEO, DCCI, said that the Chamber adopted an innovative and creative approach when it came to developing the board game.
 
“By launching this unique initiative, we will promote Dubai’s brand and boost its international profile. Last year, the Chamber received over 600 international delegations and participated in more than 70 events abroad. Dubai-Opoly offers an ideal platform to showcase what Dubai has to offer businesses and tourists, while it also merges these two concepts together in a fun and interactive way,” Buamim said.

Buamim added that Dubai-Opoly is expected to have a strong appeal among all segments of the Dubai’s society as it celebrates some of the most popular aspects of living and doing business in the emirate.

