Afghanistan honours Emirati martyrs

Country's highest honour presented to the families as recognition by the Afghani people

 

Al Ain:  President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, visited the family homes of the humanitarian martyrs who were killed in a terrorist blast in Kandahar, Afghanistan while performing their duties to help local people.

President Ghani, who was accompanied by Shaikh Khalifa Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, presented Afghanistan's highest honour, the Jamal Al Din Al Afghani Order, to the families of the martyrs.

“The UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had contributed to many humanitarian and charitable initiatives that alleviated the suffering of the people of Afghanistan, and supported its development and social planning,” the Afghan President said.

The sacrifices of the people of the UAE highlight their genuine virtues and their desire to help the vulnerable people of Islamic and other friendly countries, he added.

